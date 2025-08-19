Letters to the Editor: ‘The potential of AI to take over our daily life is grossly exaggerated’

To the editor: It would be easy to conclude that contributing writer Matt Lewis is too young to have read the heavyweight press in the 1970s, when the media had just discovered the microchip ( “AI will be more disruptive than COVID. Which party can seize the moment?,” Aug. 15). He would have read endless screeds about how many millions would be put out of work, with their skills on the junk heap, agonizing over how we will ever fill these endless hours of leisure.

It didn’t happen. And yet our memories are so short that again we find acres of newsprint filled with the declarations of pundits telling us that many more millions of jobs will be wiped out by the irresistible power of artificial intelligence. We need to face the fact that the potential of AI to take over our daily life is grossly exaggerated. This is already becoming obvious. Just take note of the number of court cases that have been thrown out because the citations dug up by AI have been nonsense. A major study on children’s health promoted by the Department of Health has been shown to be based on references collected by AI that are either nonexistent or fatally flawed.

The data on which AI bases its pronouncements is all published information. Much of it is misinformation. The idea that large language models will be able to learn to tell the difference is pie in the sky.

Rory Johnston, Hollywood

This writer is a co-author of the 1985 book “The Knowledge Machine: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Man.”