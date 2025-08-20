Letters to the Editor: Bill to ban glue traps should be revisited for the sake of the animals

An owl rescued from a glue trap gets a bath at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.

To the editor: How disappointing that the House Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology could not find it within themselves to pass U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu’s (D-Torrance) bill banning glue traps ( “Adorable great horned owl rescued from sticky, deadly trap. Will it fly again?,” Aug. 16). That the good people at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center have rehabilitated 8,600 injured animals is but a drop in the bucket.

Even if one dislikes rodents, there is no need to torture them to death. This bill should be reintroduced in order to protect both wild animals and domestic pets.

Rita and Stephen Burton, Cambria