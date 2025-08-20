Letters to the Editor: Halting visas for Gazans needing medical treatment is ‘a new low’

To the editor: This is absolutely the worst behavior of any of President Trump’s minions. Laura Loomer has managed to lower herself to a level that is completely in the gutter by criticizing children from Gaza who arrived in the U.S. with visas for medical treatment ( “Trump administration halts visas for people from Gaza,” Aug. 17). If it’s true that she has an influence on the Trump administration, she has made it much harder for children to receive medical treatment for what happens when American-funded bombs are dropped on elementary schools and hospitals in the name of Israel’s defense.

How have we become so angry with the rest of the world that we won’t allow even one child to be treated fairly when they are harmed by something they had nothing to do with? Is this the way we proclaim our superiority as a world dominator? Can someone in Congress stop this madness?

Nick Aquilino, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: For all the general debasement and twisting of American morals and ideals the Trump administration has imposed upon our nation, the halting of visitor visas for “severely injured children” from Gaza is a new low. That the administration apparently takes its marching orders from Loomer, of all people, shouldn’t be surprising, but it still shocks me.

Advertisement

The reported 15 children and their adult guardians who had been granted these temporary visas over the last two weeks with help from Heal Palestine were a “national security threat,” according to Loomer. Really? This action is a sickening disgrace (to use a word often repeated by Trump) that shames everyone associated with it, and by extension, all Americans. Will this cruelty ever stop?

Brian Lent, Altadena