Letters to the Editor: Isn’t Trump raising questions about his own 2024 win by attacking mail-in ballots?

To the editor: This front-page article says Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Trump that the 2020 election (that Trump lost to Joe Biden) was fraudulent because of mail-in ballots ( “On Putin’s advice, Trump launches assault on mail-in ballots and voting machines,” Aug. 18). Trump also was quoted in the article as stating that voting machines “ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER.”

The same processes and equipment were used in the 2024 election. Doesn’t that mean that Trump’s election as president in 2024 could have also been fraudulent?

On page 10 of the same paper, the reader learns that Newsmax, which published false reports about voter fraud with Dominion voting machines, will pay $67 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle its defamation lawsuit ( “Newsmax to pay $67 million to settle Dominion suit over 2020 election fraud claims,” Aug. 18).

Jim Gates, Redondo Beach

To the editor: I am trying very hard to wrap my head around this latest statement by Trump about our voting processes. He is taking advice on how to run a free, fair and democratic election from a Russian dictator whose critics are frequently jailed and mysteriously killed and whose own elections have been subject to a series of credible fraud claims ? Next, Trump will be soliciting Putin’s advice on military matters. Oh wait, he just did that in Alaska!

Michael E. Mahler, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump’s lack of self-awareness concerning his advocacy role against mail-in ballots, based on Putin’s recommendation, only points to Putin’s influence on the president and Trump’s shameless respect for him and continued disregard for our democracy and the voting rights of our citizenry.

We should all be frightened by the abuse of power that Trump has commanded and the lack of elected Republicans and the Justice Department under Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi to effectively and responsibly uphold the law and the Constitution.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park

To the editor: Why is Trump attacking mail-in ballots? This is what I imagine Putin said to him during their meeting in Alaska:

“Hey, I can help you win elections just like I did in 2016. But I can be much more effective if you can end mail-in ballots. The problem with mail-in voting is that people take their time by poring over the issues and candidates to make informed decisions and then return the ballot way before the election date. If there is only day-of voting, then we can blast lies, conspiracies and all kinds of nonsense via social media, just like we did with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. So when the uninformed swing voter stumbles into the polling box with a last-minute decision-making mentality, he or she will recall the most recent trending post and vote accordingly, albeit woefully misinformed.”

Philip Ginter, Sunland

To the editor: Exactly how does Trump expect certain handicapped and people confined to their homes to vote? I wish Trump would run the country instead of focusing on whatever he thinks makes him look better.

Beth Gothrick, Tarzana