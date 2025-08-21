Letters to the Editor: Dodger Stadium gondola issue just another reminder of local government’s inefficiency

To the editor: This story ( “Can L.A. decide on the Dodger Stadium gondola, or anything, in a timely manner?,” Aug. 19) was yet another example of our frustratingly inefficient local government. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. If our leaders can’t even fix basic infrastructure (broken sidewalks, streetlight repairs) in a timely manner, what hope is there for bigger issues like housing? I, for one, would like to challenge City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez to focus her efforts on some of the more pressing issues hurting our city.

To the editor: 2028 is going to come and go and the city won’t have gotten any further on this. It’s sad to see the benchmarks our local politicians are setting for themselves. We don’t need another two-year traffic study to understand the obvious: Traffic to Dodger Stadium is bad, anything that gets cars off the road is good. We can’t keep holding up progress with endless studies and delays.

