Letters to the Editor: Maybe Newsom’s redistricting effort is for his own political gain. So what?

To the editor: I’m sure that I could not be a more generic or less important voice or voter. And count me in for being uninformed in many ways, but I can’t help but say something. Mark Z. Barabak’s column struck me as a know-it-all-type criticism ( “Power grab may energize Newsom and Democrats. But it won’t fix their bigger problem,” Aug. 20).

I own a real estate company in Washington, D.C. Many of the liberal voices here are my clients or friends. I care. And living here at the moment is extremely challenging for all the reasons you already know about.

In my little lane, I can’t help but see that we are all struggling for anything we can do. Gov. Gavin Newsom at least brought something to the table, an action that might matter. Something we can support that might make a difference. And Barabak paints Newsom’s efforts as purely for his own political gain.

Advertisement

So what if it is? Does Barabak have another suggestion? What is it?

If all we can do is snivel at one another about political philosophy while our democracy is being undone, then we’re cooked.

Judy Cranford, Washington, D.C.

..

To the editor: If anyone thinks Newsom’s redistricting effort is anything but a boost for another presidential campaign, I have a bridge to sell you.

We don’t need more Democratic districts in this state — we need balance. I’m not a MAGA believer or voter. I just know when one party dominates, it’s not good.

Advertisement

It boggles my brain to think about what Newsom is going to talk about if/when he hits the national stage. He and his buddies in Sacramento have caused so many problems that if I named them all, you would have to give me the whole page. Residents of states that have their act together would laugh him off the stage.

Jan Slater, Irvine

..

To the editor: It may be true, as Babarak opines, that Newsom is motivated by political ambitions in proposing the special November “gerrymandering” election. But there is much more at stake here and Barabak’s ire points in the wrong direction. Voters in other states who see our democracy slipping away don’t care about motivation.

Republican shenanigans in Ohio show this. Although we have overwhelmingly passed anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendments, Ohio remains one of the most gerrymandered states . Our Republican legislative supermajority has simply thumbed their noses at the voters’ will.

Advertisement

For our democracy to survive, no one can be so provincial as to ignore what is happening in other states. The way to confront President Trump’s anti-democratic plan is to fight fire with fire. Texas voters have no opportunity to voice their will on gerrymandering. Under Newsom’s proposal, California voters will. The message you all send may be one that helps preserve our democracy.

Stephen Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio

..

To the editor: So, Barabak doesn’t want to use the “fight fire with fire” analogy? How about “if we get punched in the face, we punch back”? Barabak fails to recognize that we need to be thinking of the short term, because that is when the fight for our democracy is. We cannot afford to wait and play by the rules when all the norms are being thrown out by fascists. Fighting back might hurt at times, but if we don’t engage in this fistfight, it’s lights out.

I don’t support Newsom for president (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be a better candidate), but he hasn’t decided to lay down and get knocked out. Let’s punch back.

Chase Brown, Rancho Santa Margarita