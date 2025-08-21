Letters to the Editor: Want to push EV adoption? Stop cozying up to private electric utilities

To the editor: Here’s a suggestion for Gov. Gavin Newsom and California state legislators if they are serious about encouraging electric vehicle adoption: Stop cozying up to the three big private electric utilities ( “How California plans to boost EVs with no federal help,” Aug. 19). The grid connection fees, wildfire insurance fund fees and other fixed costs tacked onto residential electric bills are death by a thousand cuts for the state’s solar industry and — by extension — EV adoption.

Some of us who went to considerable expense to put solar panels on our roofs with expectations that we could fuel our EVs with free power from the sun are learning that’s not a model that the state supports. Some will think twice about switching to an EV if Southern California Edison and the state reach into their wallets every time they recharge.

Jon Rowe, Costa Mesa