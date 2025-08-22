Letters to the Editor: L.A. Times’ reporting proved former L.A. fire chief’s demotion was justified

To the editor: How can holding a fire chief responsible for poor decision-making lead to a potential taxpayer-funded bonanza for her lawyers ( “Ousted L.A. fire chief claims Bass ran a misinformation campaign, defamed her to save herself,” Aug. 20)? The Los Angeles Times’ own investigative reporting uncovered the truth. She reportedly had “roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines” that could and should have been pre-deployed. The quick reaction of these fire crews and equipment to spot fires could have made all the difference. The weather information provided to the fire chief was her obligation to act upon. Kristin Crowley’s demotion is entirely justified.

Lee Meister, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Crowley has a very valid claim against Mayor Karen Bass and the city. Bass must give Crowley her job back and avoid a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Chuck Trudeau, Nipomo, Calif.