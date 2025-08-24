Letters to the Editor: One ‘serious concern’ with a potential Hilda Solis congressional run

To the editor: In light of the news that L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis intends to run for Congress should California create a new district, it is important to highlight a serious concern ( “L.A. may land a new congressional seat. Is it already reserved?,” Aug. 21).

Solis has a distinguished career of public service at the local, state and federal levels, and I admire her many achievements. At the same time, she now has her name on a wide range of taxpayer-funded facilities across L.A. County: two schools in East L.A., a park in Baldwin Park, the new Hilda L. Solis Aquatic Center in West Puente Valley and even the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village for people experiencing homelessness.

The schools, park, pool and housing development are community resources meant to serve residents, not to promote the political brand of any one official. If Solis is considering another run for office, it may be time for her to remove her name from these facilities and remove the incumbency advantage that echoes the Donald Trump style of branding everything with his name.

Advertisement

Adam Bray-Ali, Alhambra