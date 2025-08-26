Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to regain control to rein in ICE conduct

To the editor: I appreciate guest contributor Raul A. Reyes’ concern that Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs oversight ( “Immigration enforcement needs oversight. ICE can’t just ban lawmakers,” Aug. 21) — but unfortunately, the Rubicon has been crossed and there is no governmental interest in oversight. Those in power are only interested in instilling terror and cementing their control. Democrats need to gain control of both houses so ICE in its current form is disbanded and defunded.

Most Americans are not afraid of immigrants who are undocumented or overstayed their visas, but they are afraid of ICE and take no comfort in how they are conducting business.

Terry Shenkman, Culver City

To the editor: I have nothing against deporting undocumented people who have been convicted of violent crimes ( “Most California voters disapprove of Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, poll shows,” Aug. 24). Can someone explain to me why this government is not going into all the overcrowded prisons in the country, finding the undocumented and deporting them instead of patrolling the streets?

And stop blaming former President Biden. Yes, I’m sorry he didn’t close the border, but he was trying to do it the right way, with legislation to change the entire immigration system. Unfortunately, he and those around him did not realize that Congress and our current president would not allow that to happen. But to split up families and go after people who have been picking our produce, building our houses, caring for our children and the elderly and mowing our lawns is just so outrageous, cruel, undemocratic and un-American.

Barbara Busch, Santa Barbara