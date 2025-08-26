Letters to the Editor: High-speed rail project proved we can’t trust state’s estimates

To the editor: In 2008 , the California High-Speed Rail Authority estimated that the state would have a high-speed rail line running from San Francisco to Los Angeles by 2020 at a cost of $33 billion. Today, the estimated cost is between $89 billion and $129 billion with an unknown date of completion.

Now, the California Department of Water Resources tells us that the Delta Conveyance Project should cost $20.1 billion and be completed by 2044 ( “Newsom says California needs to build a water tunnel. Opponents argue costs are too high,” Aug. 20). If we have learned anything from the high-speed rail project, why would we be confident in any infrastructure estimates coming out of Sacramento? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice …

Joel Miller, Torrance