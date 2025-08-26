Letters to the Editor: Knights of Peter Claver give readers hope for positive change in uncertain times

To the editor: This column ( “In Orange County, Black Catholic men have a club of their own,” Aug. 22) gave me both courage and incentive to continue the work I have pursued for more than 30 years — helping young people of color gain equal opportunities.

Though I appear white, my Creole and Latino heritage has long motivated me to “even the playing field” for others. In January 2022, I was honored to represent my Martinet family at the pardon ceremony of Homer Plessy in New Orleans, invited by the governor of Louisiana. My great-great-uncle, Louis A. Martinet, was Plessy’s lawyer and confidant. That moment reminded me how closely our family’s story is tied to the ongoing fight for justice.

Still, being a person of color by heritage but not by appearance can be complicated. At times I’ve been rejected by those I want to help — just last week a passerby scorned me as a “stupid white person.” Such encounters are reminders that the wounds of racism run deep and that allyship requires humility and persistence.

Advertisement

That’s why this column gave me such hope. The acceptance of members like Gregory Herr, who is white, and Gee Padilla, my Latino brother, into the Knights of Peter Claver is a powerful sign of unity and inclusion. Their example inspires me to keep working, however imperfectly, for a more just and equitable future for all.

Ken Martinet, Los Angeles

This writer is president and chief executive of the Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles County.

..

To the editor: For weeks, I have been skimming the painful and negative stories that make up our current world. But on Aug. 22, there was a hopeful story about the Knights of Peter Claver. These men deserved to be recognized, because our world is full of corruption, violence and despair. They truly represent the agape love that Jesus preached. I pray that their message continues to grow.

Advertisement

Joan Andersen, Apple Valley