Letters to the Editor: Other Democrats should join in on Newsom’s social media trolling

To the editor: A Democrat talking smack with rationality, hubris and social media savvy ( “Gavin Newsom has driven Fox News completely crazy,” Aug. 22)? A Democrat with a pulse in the second Trump administration? Bring it on! This cracks President Trump‘s shell of rhetorical invincibility, bombast and anti-establishment rebelliousness. Alas, he will be so passé. Keep it up, Gov. Gavin Newsom. What fun if other Democrats join in.

Richie Locasso, Hemet

..

To the editor: Newsom is doing what every decent and sane leader of our country should be doing: He’s throwing Trump’s mean and crude social media posts in the faces of all Republicans. He has the courage to stand up to the insanity of Trump and the Republicans and show the world the hypocrisy of Fox News, the GOP and even Joe Scarborough (a Democrat).

It’s interesting how Trump and his minions can dish it out but can’t take it. Keep it up, Newsom. There are millions of us behind you.

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: I find myself eagerly looking forward to Newsom’s next tweet. Or, to jump on the bandwagon: I THINK I’M IN LOVE WITH GCN, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!

Katherine Reuter, Santa Monica