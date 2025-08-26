Don't Miss
Your morning catchup: An appreciation of the Beverly Center, why COVID is rising fast in California and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Other Democrats should join in on Newsom’s social media trolling

A smiling man with graying hair, in a white dress shirt, looks to the left, with his hands curled to his forehead
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Florence, S.C., on July 8, 2025.
(Sam Wolfe / For The Times)

To the editor: A Democrat talking smack with rationality, hubris and social media savvy (“Gavin Newsom has driven Fox News completely crazy,” Aug. 22)? A Democrat with a pulse in the second Trump administration? Bring it on! This cracks President Trump‘s shell of rhetorical invincibility, bombast and anti-establishment rebelliousness. Alas, he will be so passé. Keep it up, Gov. Gavin Newsom. What fun if other Democrats join in.

Richie Locasso, Hemet

..

To the editor: Newsom is doing what every decent and sane leader of our country should be doing: He’s throwing Trump’s mean and crude social media posts in the faces of all Republicans. He has the courage to stand up to the insanity of Trump and the Republicans and show the world the hypocrisy of Fox News, the GOP and even Joe Scarborough (a Democrat).

It’s interesting how Trump and his minions can dish it out but can’t take it. Keep it up, Newsom. There are millions of us behind you.

Advertisement

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: I find myself eagerly looking forward to Newsom’s next tweet. Or, to jump on the bandwagon: I THINK I’M IN LOVE WITH GCN, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!

Katherine Reuter, Santa Monica

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement