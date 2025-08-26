Letters to the Editor: Trump needs to prove his own innocence when it comes to Epstein

Nadine Seiler of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates next to National Guard troops outside Union Station in Washington on Aug. 20, 2025.

To the editor: Did the president of the United States have any involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes ( “Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell tells Justice Dept. she did not see Trump act in ‘inappropriate way,’” Aug. 23)? President Trump boasted on tape of being able to grab women by the genitals. Over two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. A jury of six men and three women unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse . The judge in that same case found his conduct constituted rape as that term is commonly understood.

Michael Cohen, in his book “Disloyal,” recounted an incident when Trump pointed at Cohen’s then-15-year-old daughter, Samantha, walking off a tennis court and said: “Look at that piece of ass. I would love some of that.”

On “The View,” Trump said, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

When asked by talk show host Wendy Williams about the favorite thing he had in common with his daughter, Trump said, “I was going to say sex, but I can’t relate that to her.”

Trump’s friendship with deceased convicted sex offender Epstein is well documented. Trump once remarked of Epstein, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi reportedly informed Trump that his name was in the Epstein files. Trump refuses to release the Epstein files.

Given the overwhelming evidence of Trump’s sexual deviance, the burden should be on Trump to prove that he had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes. The assertions of a convicted child sex trafficker who has been given preferential treatment do not meet that burden.

John Weinell, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Ghislaine Maxwell’s self-serving comments notwithstanding, Trump has never been, is not now and never will be a “gentleman in all respects.”

Reeve Rickard, Burbank

..

To the editor: In her recent statement, Maxwell said the president was “never inappropriate with anybody.” Given that she recruited young girls for Epstein, one has to wonder what she considers “inappropriate.”

Steven Rice, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: After completing her interview, I can only imagine Maxwell turned to Deputy Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche and asked, “May I have my pardon now?”

Craig Arnold, Long Beach