Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Trump’s D.C. takeover ‘has nothing to do with crime’

President Trump with members of law enforcement and National Guard troops.
President Trump with members of law enforcement and National Guard troops on Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

To the editor: This action has nothing to do with crime (“Trump embraces tough-on-crime mantra amid D.C. takeover as he and Democrats claim political wins,” Aug. 22). There are many red cities that have much higher crime rates than Washington. If Trump were a “law and order” president, he would have called the National Guard when the Capitol of the United States was attacked and police officers injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection by his supporters.

No, this is akin to 1930s Germany, when Adolf Hitler was unleashing his brownshirts to intimidate the general populace and soften them up for a dictatorship. Creating a false emergency and then pretending to be the solution is a page right out of the dictator’s playbook.

This is not just another news story. This is the news story of our time, and hopefully the still-free press will treat it as such.

Advertisement

Bob Hoffman, Long Beach

..

To the editor: “Trump takes a hard stance on crime” is the funniest, most ironic headline in the history of the Los Angeles Times.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers brags about removing 600 dangerous criminals from D.C.’s streets. Meanwhile, D.C. houses an unrepentant and unpunished 34-count convicted felon in the Oval Office.

Oops, Rogers — looks like you missed one.

Brian Roberts, Covina

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement