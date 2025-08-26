Letters to the Editor: Trump’s D.C. takeover ‘has nothing to do with crime’
To the editor: This action has nothing to do with crime (“Trump embraces tough-on-crime mantra amid D.C. takeover as he and Democrats claim political wins,” Aug. 22). There are many red cities that have much higher crime rates than Washington. If Trump were a “law and order” president, he would have called the National Guard when the Capitol of the United States was attacked and police officers injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection by his supporters.
No, this is akin to 1930s Germany, when Adolf Hitler was unleashing his brownshirts to intimidate the general populace and soften them up for a dictatorship. Creating a false emergency and then pretending to be the solution is a page right out of the dictator’s playbook.
This is not just another news story. This is the news story of our time, and hopefully the still-free press will treat it as such.
Bob Hoffman, Long Beach
..
To the editor: “Trump takes a hard stance on crime” is the funniest, most ironic headline in the history of the Los Angeles Times.
Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers brags about removing 600 dangerous criminals from D.C.’s streets. Meanwhile, D.C. houses an unrepentant and unpunished 34-count convicted felon in the Oval Office.
Oops, Rogers — looks like you missed one.
Brian Roberts, Covina