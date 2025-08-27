Letters to the Editor: Government’s stake in Intel is a ‘compulsory investment scheme’ for taxpayers

To the editor: There have been a number of arguments as to whether this transaction is akin to socialism ( “Trump trumpets deal giving U.S. a 10% stake in downtrodden Intel,” Aug. 22). One can take either side and have a reasonable argument.

I’m more concerned with the record Donald Trump has had in running businesses. Now that he is President Trump, I don’t believe his success rate will improve just because of his title. Should Intel fail, I can only imagine that taxpayers will have, in essence, paid the price since our funds were used for the investment. Normally, willing investors, not taxpayers, lose on failed businesses. This, however, is a new idea, a compulsory investment scheme for everyone.

Arthur Kraus, Venice

To the editor: The state must take control of the “commanding heights” of the economy — so said Vladimir Lenin, one of the fathers of communism. So, while Trump berates Democrats as “communists,” he has turned into one himself, at least with this move. Every Trump accusation is a confession.

Michael Schaller, Temple City