Letters to the Editor: If allegations against Lisa Cook are fireable, maybe Trump should fire himself

To the editor: What am I missing? President Trump was found liable for conspiring to commit fraud by massively inflating the value of his properties in order to secure favorable interest rates for loans. He now feels justified in trying to fire Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook over allegations that she said two different properties were going to be used as a primary residence to receive favorable interest rates ( “Trump says he’s firing Fed Gov. Lisa Cook, opening new front in fight for central bank control,” Aug. 25). Hypocrisy.

Allegations are not convictions. Let’s not let this stand in the way of letting experts independently evaluate and manage monetary policy.

Steve Hamstrom, Mission Viejo

To the editor: Trump’s letter to Cook says: “The Federal Reserve has tremendous responsibility for setting interest rates and regulating reserve member banks. The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the members entrusted with setting policy and overseeing the Federal Reserve. In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity.”

Shouldn’t the letter actually say this? “The president of the United States has tremendous responsibility for seeing the laws are faithfully executed. The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the president entrusted with setting policy and overseeing execution of the laws passed by Congress. In light of my deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in numerous financial, policy and personal matters, they cannot and do not have such confidence in my integrity. I therefore resign as president of the United States.”

David Fink, Los Angeles