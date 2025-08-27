Letters to the Editor: If Democratic leaders want support, they need to take action on Gaza

To the editor: I have voted since 1984, generally for Democrats, and have supported Democratic fundraising for presidential candidates until 2023-2024. At that time, I began returning all fundraising requests annotated with the message, “No financial support until you act on genocide in Gaza and apartheid in the West Bank” ( “Democrats will pay for ignoring base’s qualms about Gaza,” Aug. 25). I would not have voted for former President Biden and left my presidential selection blank in 2024. Now I just toss all Democratic fundraising letters directly into the trash without opening.

F.K. Baldwin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The leadership of the national Democratic Party is plumb full of apologists for the murderous regime in Israel when AIPAC’s money comes into their campaign coffers. When House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has received $1.1 million from pro-Israel interests in past campaigns, it is really no wonder that he outwardly has no problem with Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal (as alleged by the International Criminal Court) conduct as Israel’s prime minister. Corporate and other special interests recognize that it is all about “pay to play” in Congress.

The leadership of the Democratic Party abandoned my interests long ago. The base of my party has advocated for universal healthcare for decades, all to be ignored by the leadership. As they say, it is all about the money.

Advertisement

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

..

To the editor: With 83% of Democrats now backing a ceasefire in Gaza, what will it take for our Democratic congressional representatives to do so? With memories of the Vietnam War and, more recently, the Iraq war in mind, I suggest people vote and protest their conscience. Taxpayer-funded slaughter and carnage must end.

David Keller, Orange