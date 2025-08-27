Letters to the Editor: Trump administration’s firings of top military officials aren’t making us any safer

To the editor: Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — just another story about the Trump administration’s campaign to make things right and correct with our military, right ( “Hegseth fires general whose agency’s intel report on strikes in Iran angered Trump,” Aug. 23)?

Wrong. It is a big deal because it’s a purge that seemingly has no end. From February of this year up to the present, from Adm. Lisa Franchetti to Kruse, the Trump regime has been aggressively firing top military officials. This includes, notably, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who had 40 years of service. The administration has tossed countless decades’ worth of service and expertise into the trash bin, all based on manufactured excuses.

So one has to wonder — are we really more secure today with President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Hegseth at the helm?

Richard Lewis, Ventura

To the editor: I cannot think of a greater danger to our country’s defense than a wannabe-warrior president and his sycophants, who fire top generals and admirals — people who have worked their way up to critically important posts requiring intelligence and experience — in order to replace them with officers who will feel they must please every whim of this erratic and poorly informed commander in chief.

Mort Tuchin, Poway, Calif.

To the editor: In Trump’s cartoonish presidency, Hegseth firing Kruse is like Mickey Mouse firing Walt Disney.

Richard Parr, Santa Monica