Letters to the Editor: Fights over labeling aside, what matters is that milk cartons are recyclable

To the editor: The crux of this fight isn’t whether the industry or activists are correct over the use of the recyclability label, it’s whether or not the containers actually are recyclable ( “Inside the fight over the recycling label on your milk carton,” Aug. 27). How many articles in the Los Angeles Times and other papers have pointed out over the years our poor record of recycling? At this point, the country should go back to glass bottles. Easy to clean and recycle. At worst, if they break, they can be melted down and the glass reused, or finally just turn back into sand.

Michael Lampel, Granada Hills