Letters to the Editor: This polio survivor sees ‘frightening’ possibilities amid COVID resurgence

To the editor: As a survivor of polio 75 years ago, having been quarantined for “scarlet fever” after that and becoming a physician, I can say personally and professionally: I love vaccines and vaccinations. The current outbreak of COVID ( “COVID rising fast in California, fueled by new ‘Stratus’ variant tied to Omicron,” Aug. 26) in the face of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine non-leadership points to a frightening possibility for so many people compromised by aging and illness: a more severe COVID case that could be lethal.

I hope and pray people will follow the science and their pediatricians and primary care physicians who know the science, and get vaccinations as they become available. It would be tragic to see another case of polio in these United States.

Robert Kalayjian, Long Beach