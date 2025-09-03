Letters to the Editor: Donating blood may not only save the recipient’s life; it could save the donor’s too

To the editor: This article ( “Chagas disease, long considered only a threat abroad, is established in California and the Southern U.S.,” Sept. 1) states that “most people find out they have the disease only after trying to donate blood.” It is not regularly checked for in routine health screenings. In addition to Chagas, American Red Cross also screens blood donations for other infectious diseases including HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis, West Nile virus and Zika virus, along with other tests of a donor’s health such as sickle cell for African American donors. If any of these are discovered, the Red Cross will contact the donor, recommend they see their doctor and provide the findings to the doctor.

My point? A blood donor may not only save the life of someone who needs blood. They may also save their own.

Larry Macedo, West Hills