Letters to the Editor: Readers offer their ideas on how the Democrats can turn things around

To the editor: If the Democrats need a blueprint on how to get everyone in the party onboard for the next midterm and presidential elections, they need to take a page out of the Republicans’ playbook ( “News Analysis: ‘The party is in shambles.’ But some Democrats see reasons for optimism,” Aug. 31). The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank with ties to members of the Trump administration, spent years creating Project 2025. Of course, President Trump said he knew very little about it prior to being reelected, although his policies have closely aligned with its goals to reshape the federal government.

The Democrats need their own Project 2029, and they should start by focusing on two things. First is undoing all the president’s executive orders and, where possible, codifying the solutions into law, assuming they can regain the majority in Congress at some point. Then they need to focus on how to create laws as guardrails against all the norm-busting activities that the president was able to engage in.

This should bring all Democrats, and hopefully other more moderate voters, together behind one single goal: to return this country to a point where elected officials work for everyone and not just those who voted them into office. I think we’d all like to wake up every day and not have to wait and wonder about the next evil, and/or borderline illegal, action the federal government is taking against us, our friends and our neighbors.

Fred Maggiore, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Sounds like exactly what Democrats have been running on for years now: “Trump bad” is the totality of the message. There are no apologies for all the mistakes and bad behavior (allegedly hiding then-President Biden’s health decline, anointing Kamala Harris as the non-primaried candidate to finally replace him, mishandling of COVID, standing by “gender-affirming care” for children, etc.) and especially the indisputable mismanagement of blue states and cities like California and Los Angeles. Democrats need a major rethink and new commonsense policies.

This critique is from a lifelong Democrat who will not vote Democrat again until something more intelligent than “Trump bad” is presented. Are elected Democrats capable of common sense? I see no signs of it yet.

Diana Beardsley, Los Angeles

To the editor: What’s the alternative ( “Letters to the Editor: If Democratic leaders want support, they need to take action on Gaza,” Aug. 27)? Voting for a third term of Trump (not entirely outside the realm of possibility, with the way things are going)? Voting for Vice President JD Vance? Feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place? I certainly am.

While waiting for a viable alternative, what can we do except vote for the current batch of Democrats? And they know we have few other options.

John Snyder, Newbury Park