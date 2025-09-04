Letters to the Editor: A judge ruled that Trump’s L.A. troop deployment was illegal. Will it matter?

To the editor: It’s nice to see judges taking a bold and principled stand for the rule of law, but when has Donald J. Trump ever faced real consequences for breaking any laws ( “Trump deployment of military troops to Los Angeles was illegal, judge rules in blistering opinion,” Sept. 2)? It seems to me no one in our nation’s history has done a better job of manipulating our judicial system, which permits nearly endless continuances, special hearings, exemptions and appeals for the defendant with deep pockets and/or political influence, all in the name of due process. You would think that if anyone ever deserved to be launched through a “rocket docket,” it would be someone who was credibly accused of attempting a coup.

Carl Matthies, Pasadena

To the editor: When troops come in, they serve as a show of force against criminal activity. Their presence stops crime without necessarily needing to arrest anyone.

Estate sales, for instance, are very popular in and around California. Many of them will have a person standing at the door checking buyers entering and leaving — never threatening in any way, but a show of security, and it works in keeping anyone from stealing most of the time.

Interesting how troops showing strength to prevent criminal activity is illegal and must be stopped. Judge Charles R. Breyer seems to not understand that a president’s most important job is to keep American citizens and the country safe. Why doesn’t California call for a vote or survey asking the people of L.A., who pay big state taxes, if they and their families feel as safe as they should?

Elaine Vanoff, West Hollywood