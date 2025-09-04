Letters to the Editor: A volunteer group cleaning up Los Angeles inspires our readers

To the editor: As I take a deep breath and scan the Los Angeles Times for the travesties and sadnesses of each day, I am pleasantly surprised to read an uplifting, positive article about the Volunteers Cleaning Communities ( “They call themselves ‘trashers.’ Together, they’re cleaning L.A.’s streets — and finding friendship,” Sept. 2). All day, I felt better, having been reminded that there are millions of people in our country doing positive work every day to make the world a better place and to connect folks.

This is the work of society, to support all of our lives and communities to thrive and promote that “pursuit of happiness” thing. A small group doing something for their community. Wouldn’t it be great to highlight a group like this each day or three days a week? The Times would be adding to the feeling of goodwill among us. This feeling promotes actions of consideration for people and our world.

Nancy Washburn, La Crescenta

..

To the editor: I loved this piece because it speaks directly to my passion. I always joke that the only volunteer job I’m going to do when I retire is picking up trash — I did not realize there are whole groups of people who are already doing that and having fun and making friends.

But I do have a question for anybody reading this letter: L.A. has such a littering problem and such relatively little government money spent on it. Why don’t more people take personal responsibility for not contributing to the problem? That is an article I’d like to read. The mindset of people who litter absolutely boggles me.

Randy Farhi, Los Angeles