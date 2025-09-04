Letters to the Editor: College kids shouldn’t have to graduate late because of class capacity issues

To the editor: The article about students unable to get the classes they need hits close to home ( “Students can’t get into basic college courses, dragging out their time in school,” Sept. 2). My kids weren’t late graduating because of bad grades or too many frat parties — they were late because they couldn’t get into basic general education classes. We pay enough tuition to cover a small country’s defense budget, and yet somehow it’s harder to get into the “basic requirement” courses than it is to get a parking spot at Trader Joe’s.

Here’s a radical idea: When required classes overflow, open more sections. Hire and train quality teacher assistants, rent bigger lecture halls — heck, teach Econ 101 at Dodger Stadium if you must. Just don’t make kids waste an extra semester (and us another tuition check) because schools can’t deliver the capacity.

Students need in-person classes and classmates. College should be about growing up, not hitting refresh on the enrollment portal like it’s Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

John Shallman, Encino