Letters to the Editor: A ‘Department of War’ rebrand wouldn’t help justify military action

To the editor: Even if only at this point unofficial, President Trump’s move to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War disregards the negative political effect this will have ( “Trump executive order aims to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War,” Sept. 3).

His idea can be traced back to an earlier musing that Ukrainians should not only defend themselves but also take the offensive. The irony, of course, is that he is not providing Ukraine with the kind of weaponry it would need to actually mount such an offense.

Historically, every nation frames its war as a just and “defensive” one — Putin himself described his invasion of Ukraine as a defensive measure against Western aggression. But the phrase “Department of War,” even if not explicitly conveying aggression, undeniably carries that suggestion. Words have consequences. It is puzzling, to say the least, that our president would gratuitously try to make such a change.

Jack Kaczorowski, Los Angeles

To the editor: Since Trump is so eager to change names, I have a few suggestions to increase transparency and accuracy in naming: Change the Department of Justice to the Department of Retribution and the Departments of Education, Labor, Energy, and Health and Human Services to Ignorance, Big Business, Fossil Fuel Development, and Illness and Death, respectively.

While he’s at it, it might be a good idea to call the Environmental Protection Agency the Environmental Destruction Agency.

Thomas Van Huss, Tustin

To the editor: With Trump openly campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize, trying to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War seems both bizarre and squarely on brand.

David R. Ginsburg, Los Angeles

To the editor: It seems like just a semantic issue, rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, but let’s face it: The United States now has 750 military bases around the world. The defense budget is upwards of $800 billion annually. All of this to keep the peace and defend our country? How many bases does China have around the globe? How about Russia? Somewhere around 21 , mostly in former Soviet states.

It’s hard to imagine our unprecedented focus on the military not leading to more elective wars. Why have this gigantic military presence if you never flex your muscles? Department of War? Sadly, it seems appropriate.

Peter Marquard, Northridge

