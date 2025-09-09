Letters to the Editor: Federal troops could provide much-needed reassurance in major cities

To the editor: As a resident of San Jacinto, I have closely observed the ongoing news about federal troops being deployed in Washington ( “D.C. lawsuit challenges Trump’s National Guard deployment as a forced ‘military occupation,’” Sept. 4). The use of these forces has, in my view, successfully curbed crime and violence in the nation’s capital, creating a safer environment for its residents.

As an African American woman in my 60s, I feel a deep sense of sorrow and concern over the situation facing our major cities.

I am aware that the decision to deploy federal forces is both complicated and controversial. Nonetheless, it seems evident to me that their presence has led to a reduction in violent incidents and provided much-needed reassurance to many people. This outcome makes me wonder if similar strategies could be considered for other cities grappling with increasing crime rates, particularly here in California.

Advertisement

At the same time, I am disappointed by the Democratic Party’s reluctance to support positive changes for the Black community. I often reflect on why former President Obama, who lived in Chicago with his family and was regarded as a community leader, did not take action to alleviate the struggles faced by the city’s residents. Had he done so, such efforts would have surely been welcomed and celebrated by both the media and Black leaders.

Each time a child is lost to a stray bullet, my heart aches for families who never get to witness the full potential of their loved ones. I sincerely hope that Black leaders can set aside political differences with the president and accept the outreach being offered to our community. I am weary of shedding tears without any hope for change.

Teresa Chappell, San Jacinto