Letters to the Editor: No, we don’t relate to Meghan Markle. Who cares?

To the editor: The question that I had when reading culture critic Mary McNamara’s column on Meghan Markle’s show is, why does Markle have to be relatable and is that even her intent ( “Why is Meghan Markle wasting her time ‘With Love’ when she could just go back to acting?” Sept. 5)? Many shows appeal to niche audiences and serve as aspirational or escapist programming. Let’s ask ourselves, why is the expectation that Markle’s should differ? What is this curious fascination with needing to see her be relatable? I believe Markle should keep going and do whatever it is that she wants to do in her career and life.

Carla Roberts, Anaheim

..

To the editor: I am a 79-year-old retired Realtor living in Los Angeles who loves cooking and decorating shows, and I beg to differ with McNamara’s column. I watched all of Season 1 and loved it. My husband, who also enjoys the show, and I are now watching Season 2. We actually tried a couple of Markle’s recipes, and they were delicious.

Do we add flowers to our meals? No. Are we bothered that she does? No. Can we afford a cottage for candle-making, etc.? No. Does this evoke pangs of wealth disparity in us? No. Did I even know that was a $498 Eileen Fisher sweater? Heavens, no, nor do I care.

Advertisement

Joan Moon, Los Angeles