Letters to the Editor: Pets aren’t ‘disposable tools’ that exist to comfort college students

Sophie Nocera, 21, a senior at Eckerd College, plays with her dog, Zuko, in her dorm last month in St. Petersburg, Fla.

To the editor: In the 1980s, I worked in the classified ads division for the San Luis Obispo Tribune, where Cal Poly San Luis Obispo looms large. Each June, as the university term ended, the “Lost & Found” section was overwhelmed with “Found”: kittens, dogs, puppies, cats. These were the no-longer-needed pets of the privileged students who just left town.

I myself have rescued two young cats who were dumped in busy parking lots. It’s important to remember that animals are not disposable tools meant for the temporary aid and comfort of university students ( “These colleges are welcoming pets in dorms to reduce students’ stress and anxiety,” Sept. 9).

Beth Anderson, Twentynine Palms