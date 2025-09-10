Letters to the Editor: Readers remember John Burton’s passion and environmental legacy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Much has been said about John Burton’s fierce loyalty, mentoring and ability to work across the aisle — but his vital legacy protecting the environment and ensuring low-income residents’ access to parks and natural areas deserves more recognition ( “John Burton, powerful liberal who shaped California politics for decades, dies,” Sept. 7).

I have known Burton since 1978. While his brother fought tirelessly for public access to parks, John himself took powerful stands, like his memorable floor speech in Congress defending affordable lodging in Yosemite Valley. He opposed the Yosemite Park and Curry Company’s plan to replace low-cost tent cabins with upscale accommodations, advocating for those who could not afford the luxury options.

In 2000, our paths crossed again when I was a key resource staffer for then-Speaker Antonio Villaraigosa, who sought out Burton’s help to guarantee crucial Senate votes for the first park bond on the ballot in 12 years — Proposition 12 , the Safe Neighborhood Parks, Clean Water, Clean Air, and Coastal Protection Act. Burton’s ability to reach across party lines was evident in his collaboration with Republican Sen. Maurice Johannessen of Shasta County. He secured this Republican support for this historic park bond.

Advertisement

At the time, this was the largest parks bond in state history , protecting wild and scenic rivers, watersheds, wetlands and parklands across California. Burton was a true champion of environmental protection and public access.

His legacy is not only one of political skill but of deep commitment to preserving wild places and making them accessible for all Californians, especially those less fortunate.

Patricia Schifferle, Truckee, Calif.

..

To the editor: As the Bank of America executive in charge of state legislation, I considered knowing “F-Bomb Burton” to be one of the highlights of my work. I first met him as a 21-year-old delegate at the 1972 Democratic convention and was blown away by his embrace and activism.

Advertisement

If Burton believed you cared about people and were genuine, he instantly liked you. Then came those expletive-laden yells on moments of disagreement. With me, he went from F-bombs to hugs.

One evening, after I led the killing of legislation he authored, Burton yelled for me to “get the f— out of the State Capitol and California.”

He later gave me a “Ralphie!” and a hug in front of my son. After autographing a book on his deceased brother, Phillip, he wrote: “Gimme a hug.” That T-shirt message in Dan Morain’s piece says it all: “I yell because care.”

Advertisement

Godspeed, dear John.

Ralph C. Carmona, Portland, Maine