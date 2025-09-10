Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Story about a Gazan toddler recovering in Italy is ‘remarkable’ on multiple levels

A woman holds a small, emaciated girl with blond hair, in a white outfit
Islam Qudeih holds her 2-year-old daughter, Shamm Qudeih, at the Santobono Pausilipon Children’s Hospital in Naples, Italy.
(Andrew Medichini / Associated Press)
To the editor: This is a remarkable story indeed, in many respects (“Toddler evacuated from Gaza with rare disease recovers from malnutrition in Italian hospital,” Sept. 6). A story of a mother’s helplessness resonating with thousands of others, a story of a child wasting away in front of our eyes like thousands of others, and yet a unique story of hope where Italy, like many countries are trying to do, has come forward and made some positive difference. Needless to say, much more is expected from other world leaders, particularly from the U.S.

Finally, it’s a story of resilience and compassion from hundreds of journalists, such as Mariam Dagga. These journalists risk and, in many cases, sacrifice their lives covering the inhumane conditions of millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. It is on us now not to forget the selfless works of journalists such as Dagga, the incredible efforts of the medics and volunteers and the support from organizations such as World Central Kitchen.

Malay Sinha, Moorpark

