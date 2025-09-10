Letters to the Editor: ‘Taking back their power’ is the best thing Epstein survivors can do

To the editor: Thank you, columnist Robin Abcarian, for pointing out why we all need to support the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and help them to write their own file ( “Epstein survivors threaten to take matters into their own hands,” Sept. 7). Taking back their power is the best thing these women can do.

And isn’t it great to hear about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hugging a Democrat?

Let’s have a movement to support each and every one of them in memory of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor who took her own life earlier this year. And let it be a sexual scandal that takes Donald Trump down. Seems like our best shot.

Debbie Ficarra, La Crescenta