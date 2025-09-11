Letters to the Editor: Why would someone forge Trump’s signature in letter to Epstein 22 years ago?

To the editor: President Trump and his sycophants in Congress have now publicly denied the authenticity of Trump’s signature on the now infamous birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein in a 2003 birthday book ( “Democrats release suggestive letter to Epstein purportedly signed by Trump, which he denies,” Sept. 8). What they fail to account for is that for their statements to be true, it would mean that, way back 22 years ago, some unknown forger would have to have created this document and managed to get it into Epstein’s birthday book — for what reason? Because they somehow knew that Trump would someday not only run for president, but actually win?

It would be laughable if it were not so sad. I recall back when I was in school hearing about the principle of parsimony. It means that, when faced with multiple solutions (or, in this case, multiple versions of the truth), the simplest answer is almost always correct.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Let the trial begin, or perhaps not. As reported in the Los Angeles Times, Trump has sued the Wall Street Journal, alleging defamation. Since the Journal’s best defense would be the truth, it seems it and Trump have a simple question to answer: Did he prepare the birthday tribute card/letter or, at the very least, sign the document?

Having filed the action, Trump should give up his golf days and participate in providing testimony under oath and maybe even submit handwriting samples. Bring in handwriting and forensics experts, give testimony regarding the birthday book and let the jury decide if it’s a hoax or real.

Maurice M. Garcia, Newbury Park