Letters to the Editor: Accusations against FireAid did nothing to help fire victims

Musicians perform on a stage in front of a screen showing a firefighter battling a blaze.
Billie Joe Armstrong, from left, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform at the Jan. 30 FireAid benefit concert at the Forum in Inglewood.
(Chris Pizzello / Unvision / Associated Press)

To the editor: What evidence did California Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) have when calling for an investigation of FireAid’s disbursement practices (“FireAid releases 2 audit reports that find no misuse of funds. ‘Aid is reaching affected communities,’ ” Sept. 8)? Kiley stated that “every penny should go towards helping those people rebuild their lives.” I can only imagine how much FireAid was required to pay for the audits — money that could have gone to needy recipients. This proves that no good deed goes unpunished and hopefully Kiley will reimburse the organization for the cost.

Robert Paris, Granada Hills

