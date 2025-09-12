Letters to the Editor: Accusations against FireAid did nothing to help fire victims

To the editor: What evidence did California Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) have when calling for an investigation of FireAid’s disbursement practices ( “FireAid releases 2 audit reports that find no misuse of funds. ‘Aid is reaching affected communities,’ ” Sept. 8)? Kiley stated that “every penny should go towards helping those people rebuild their lives.” I can only imagine how much FireAid was required to pay for the audits — money that could have gone to needy recipients. This proves that no good deed goes unpunished and hopefully Kiley will reimburse the organization for the cost.

Robert Paris, Granada Hills