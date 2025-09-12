Letters to the Editor: Mayor Bass’ endorsement of Antonio Villaraigosa for governor is bad for her image

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, second from left, threw her support behind former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to be the next governor of California.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass has endorsed Antonio Villaraigosa for governor in spite of the fact that he made millions representing the likes of Cadiz Inc. and Herbalife after his term as L.A. mayor ( “Mayor Bass endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for governor,” Sept. 9). Cadiz wanted to pump water from aquifers beneath the Mojave Desert, which would have endangered the desert ecology. Herbalife is a multi level marketing company that preys on the poor.

Yes, I know he is a longtime friend, Bass, but you are damaging your image by endorsing Villaraigosa.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

..

To the editor: Bass’ endorsement of Villaraigosa for governor is a huge step in the wrong direction. The Democratic Party is at a generational crossroads. To ignore what the next generation of Democrats can offer to this state and country will be dangerous to all of us not part of the MAGA madness.

Advertisement

Robert Matthews, San Clemente