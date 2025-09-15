Letters to the Editor: California has led the way in curbing pet-selling cruelty. It can’t stop now
To the editor: There is nothing wrong with making your own choice in how you welcome your next pet. Pet ownership should be accessible to everyone. Whether a dog comes from a shelter, a rescue partner, a neighbor or responsible breeder, pets are a joy of life meant for all.
What is wrong is exploitative “puppy brokers” who profit from sourcing dogs from mass breeding facilities that neglect animals (“California lawmakers pass bill that will bar some popular puppy sellers,” Sept. 8). These brokers often boast that their standards exceed animal welfare regulations. Yet investigations, including the recent Los Angeles Times exposé, reveal a different reality: sick puppies, overbred mother dogs and well-intentioned individuals and families misled about the real origins of their pets.
California led in 2019 by barring pet stores from selling inhumanely, commercially bred dogs. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom can finish the job. By signing Assembly Bill 519, he can close the online loophole these bad-faith brokers exploit and make good on the state’s promise to curb this cruelty.
Jennifer Naitaki, Long Beach
This writer is managing director of the animal advocacy nonprofit Michelson Found Animals Foundation.