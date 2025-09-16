Letters to the Editor: Celebrating two pieces of good news in a tough time for environmental policy

Author and attorney Amy Bowers Cordalis stands by a boat ramp in the village of Requa near the mouth of the Klamath River in 2023.

To the editor: Wonderful news of dam removals on the Klamath River restoring its free flow, allowing the return of salmon runs to historical breeding grounds and the restoration of native habitat thanks to the collaboration by many groups and agencies ( “One year after dams were torn down, an Indigenous writer sees a healing Klamath River,” Sept. 11).

This past July, I went on a rafting trip on the Lower Klamath and enjoyed soaking in the clean, clear, fast-moving river. The guides told me that before the removal of the dams, the river was algae-choked, with stagnant stinky pools that wouldn’t invite a swim.

On our trip, we encountered a large group of Indigenous youth who were kayaking from the “source to the sea” to celebrate the unshackled river.

With the current attacks on the environment in general, this good news is certainly welcome.

Tony Baker, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: This was a heartening report at a time when much of the climate progress of the last few years is being undone by the Trump administration ( “The U.S. keeps breaking renewable energy records,” Sept. 10). While it bends over backward to prop up the fossil fuel industry, it is clear that the energy marketplace — driven by objective economic considerations — is aggressively moving to renewable clean energy sources like solar and wind, based on their lower costs and quicker speed of deployment. These statistics lay bare the folly of desperately clinging to oil and gas, whose greenhouse gas emissions continue to drive climate change, rather than working to accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy.

It is maddening that the current administration continues to work against solar and wind power initiatives. We mustn’t allow President Trump to send us backward as the world moves forward.

Chad Edwards, Altadena