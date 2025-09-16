Letters to the Editor: MSNBC ‘overreacted’ in firing Matthew Dowd over Charlie Kirk comments

To the editor: While I am deeply saddened by the senseless death of Charlie Kirk, I believe that MSNBC overreacted to Matthew Dowd’s comments ( “MSNBC severs ties with Matthew Dowd over Charlie Kirk comments,” Sept. 11). His tone may have struck some as out of tune with the sad moment, but he said nothing so egregious or incendiary that should have resulted in his termination. I hear far worse on other stations every day. The same goes for language from the White House and the halls of Congress.

Dowd also immediately apologized for his remarks, which is rare these days. Those comments — which he said were made before it was known that Kirk was the target of the shooting — may have been borne of a frustration with this country’s epidemic of political violence, and perhaps gun violence in general. Frankly, I’m horrified by it, and I feel that the outrage over his comments is misplaced. A young man has lost his life, and his family no longer has a husband and father simply because he dared to express his thoughts and opinions. That’s where our outrage should lie.

Kathryn Jensen, Castaic

..

To the editor: It is the epitome of irony that people are being fired after making comments about Kirk’s death ( “After Charlie Kirk’s slaying, workers learn the limits of free speech in and out of their jobs,” Sept. 14). Isn’t Kirk known for actively promoting free speech, no matter how repugnant? The hypocrisy is glaring.

Sharie Lieberg-Hartman, Manteca