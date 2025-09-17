Letters to the Editor: One reader’s reminder that ‘an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’

To the editor: Guest contributor Ben Ratskoff’s column spoke to me for numerous reasons ( “When did ‘Never again’ become a controversial statement?” Sept. 10). Although I am not Jewish, my heart is full of compassion for anyone who has experienced trauma of any kind, especially in regards to generational trauma. As a Black man in the United States, the lessons of history are never lost on me and I aspire to remind people in my community that we must never go back.

In order to ensure that, we must highlight the injustice and suffering of others, regardless of who they are. In the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” This column puts so much in perspective for me. Ratskoff mentions quotes that were posted by Holocaust Museum LA, including “Jews must not let the trauma of our past silence our conscience” and “To be Jewish is to remember and act.” Those words are extremely impactful to me and I’m sure others.

I want to personally thank Ratskoff for being vocal about the history that is often willfully forgotten. There are also those who wish to rewrite and reimagine the horrors of our past; that’s why I’m encouraged by this column. It is a call to action, for the Jewish community first and then the Gentiles who believe in a world that is inclusive and equitable for every man, woman and child.

Brandon Baker, West Covina