Letters to the Editor: When a Fox News host suggests killing mentally ill homeless people, where is the empathy?

To the editor: As a country, to what level have we sunk when the host of a news program on a major nationwide network doesn’t think twice about suggesting the forced execution of American citizens whose only offenses are essentially mental health issues and homelessness ( “Fox News host apologizes for remarks about killing mentally ill homeless people,” Sept. 14)? I heard not one outraged peep on the broadcast where the remarks were made.

When will we call out such abhorrent behavior? After it is too late? The politics of the 21st century echo the worst of the 20th century’s violence and excesses and have desensitized populations worldwide to the dangers inherent in the loss of empathy and compassion that we are witnessing daily. I suppose that we will end up not with the world that we desire, but with the one that we deserve.

Kent Grigsby, Riverside