Letters to the Editor: ‘Zone zero’ proponents need to address the inevitable costs to homeowners

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Missing in the coverage of “zone zero” regulations is the enormous, mind-boggling cost of implementing a clear-cut mandate at more than 1 million properties across the state ( “‘Zone zero’ rule could be California’s wildfire savior — or its environmental undoing,” Sept. 15).

Apparently , more than 1.75 million properties in California would be affected by the draft zone zero regulations. How many billions of dollars would it cost these property owners to remove zone zero trees, hedges and vegetation, to repair the resulting damage, to replace with new hardscaping and to make sure any soil erosion or hillside stability issues are addressed?

These regulations would also increase electric bills across the state. As thousands of shade-providing trees and hedges are removed, homes will undoubtedly become hotter. This would increase electrical system peaks, which would both increase electric utility rates and degrade system reliability (more blackouts and brownouts).

Advertisement

Incredibly, the Zone 0 Advisory Committee has not substantially addressed these costs in any of its meetings or in any of its public communications.

Perhaps it’s time someone asked: “Why hasn’t the committee completed and released an analysis of the costs to property owners and electric utility ratepayers of the draft zone zero regulations?”

Dave Lefkowith, Los Angeles

This writer is vice president of the Mandeville Canyon Assn., a homeowners association.

..

To the editor: Will this mean that I must cut down the massive sycamore that shades and protects our house and patio? Must I remove the glorious gingko tree on our front lawn that is a neighborhood delight when it turns golden in November?

Advertisement

Say goodbye to birdsong, butterflies and squirrels scampering in trees. Say hello to the Nevada desert.

Toby Horn, Mid City