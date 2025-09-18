Letters to the Editor: The late Robert Redford ‘truly shined’ when he was directing

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Robert Redford will be best remembered for teaming with Paul Newman in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Sting,” and with Dustin Hoffman and Jason Robards in “All the President’s Men” ( “Robert Redford, Oscar-winning generational icon who founded the Sundance Institute, dies at 89,” Sept. 16) His portrayal of Roy Hobbs in “The Natural” foreshadowed Kirk Gibson’s storied moment for the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series. He also championed the environment and independent filmmakers.

But it was as a director that Redford truly shined. “Ordinary People,” which won Oscars for best picture and director, succeeded because of the nuanced performances he coaxed from Mary Tyler Moore, Donald Sutherland and Judd Hirsch. “Quiz Show” reconfirmed his talents.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco

To the editor: I’m sad to hear that Redford passed away. As soon as I heard about it, I thought of some early TV work of his in an episode of “The Twilight Zone” titled “Nothing in the Dark,” which deals with the subject of our mortality. As his character gently explained to an elderly woman: “What you thought was the end is the beginning.”

Thanks for everything, Robert.

Ronald O. Richards, Los Angeles