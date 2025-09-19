Letters to the Editor: Readers decry Jimmy Kimmel suspension and consider plans to boycott

To the editor: It is interesting how quickly corporations are inclined to join in on the cancel culture so prominent in our daily online, often anonymous social media lives ( “ABC drops ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ indefinitely over host’s Charlie Kirk remarks,” Sept. 17). There is apparently no room to pause, consider and digest the events of the day. It would be prudent to weigh the facts, consider the evidence and discuss the consequences.

That does not seem to be the current course of action by the major corporations whose positions of power and privilege are significant. I, for one, will consider ending my financial contributions to ABC and Disney unless they can state with transparency and accuracy any intentions to limit speech on their profitable platforms.

Is free speech no longer included in our mission? Am I to truly conclude the corporate decisions are made wholly on a financial equation and not based on the political favor of the party in power? Please speak with a clear and unequivocal voice, ABC.

Gina Szilak, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I am deeply disappointed by ABC’s decision to “indefinitely” drop Jimmy Kimmel’s show. He has been more than a comedian — he has been a trusted voice who offered laughter, honesty and perspective during difficult times. Silencing that voice does not just affect him; it affects all of us.

Late-night comedy has always challenged ideas and reflected culture, even when uncomfortable. Suppressing a voice because it is controversial undermines free expression and open dialogue. History shows that when speech is curtailed, societies move toward conformity and control — the road to dictatorship, not democracy. I’m now considering not watching my local affiliate channels anymore thanks to this decision. I cannot support any station that operates in this way.

Andrea Herron, Pismo Beach

..

To the editor: What Kimmel actually said on the air about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is irrelevant. Free speech is free speech. But just for the record, Kimmel didn’t really say anything about Kirk. What he did was call out MAGA’s politicization of his death, question the depth of the president’s grieving process and make a joke about it — which, by the way, is his job. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr then made a not-so-veiled threat — which, by the way, is not his job — just as Nexstar seeks FCC approval for a multi billion-dollar merger with Tegna . That’s all it took for ABC/Disney to pull the plug.

It isn’t always possible to see the moment when the tide turns in a country’s history, much less to do anything about it. If you find yourself in the water, the best strategy is to stay calm and stay afloat.

Bart Braverman, Indio

..

To the editor: Kimmel’s remark that “the MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” was not a joke. It was not commentary. It was simply a lie meant to disparage supporters of President Trump.

John Amato, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: If you are like me and you need your Kimmel fix every night, there may be only one way to make that happen. Stop watching ABC, stop buying any products that are heavily advertised on ABC and stop subscribing to Disney+ and Hulu. Most importantly, let them know why. It seems like the only thing these companies really care about is the almighty dollar. In this country, we can make our own decisions on what media to consume. We must take back our power. It is our constitutional right.

Linda Cooper, Studio City