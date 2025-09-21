Letters to the Editor: Trump wants a harder U.S. citizenship test. Why doesn’t he pass it first?

To the editor: So the commander in chief wants to make the civics test harder ( “Trump administration moves to make U.S. citizenship harder with revised civics test,” Sept. 18). That’s great. I’m sure that the people vying for a spot in our great nation will actually read the requirements, study for the test and do well. They will do this because they came to this country to share in the freedoms and responsibilities written in the Constitution. They care about becoming citizens.

But I’m not so sure about President Trump or his administration. They seem to regard the Constitution, and congressionally approved laws, simply as inconvenient guidelines. Put pressure on organizations over their employees exercising their free speech rights? That’s OK. Ignore the separation of church and state? Easy. Who cares?

Therefore, I propose that Trump and his cronies should be required to take the new civics test themselves. If they fail, I believe they should be booted from the White House until they learn what America and Americans stand for and believe in.

Bob Zwissler, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: After reading this article, I just had to express my alarm at Trump moving to foist a new naturalization test and process on aspiring citizens. How about passing anyone who scores at or above what Trump scores on the same test? And don’t get me started on the “moral character” requirements.

Mary Hruby, Santa Monica