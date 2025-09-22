Letters to the Editor: A strong recommendation for community colleges in beginning a career

The campus of Cerritos College, which recently ranked No. 10 on a study that assesses return-on-investment at California community and career colleges.

To the editor: I was interested to read about the handsome return on investment that community colleges provide their students ( “These L.A.-area community colleges are the best return on investment, study shows,” Sept. 16). In the early 1980s, after serving in the Peace Corps, I returned home and decided to study for an engineering degree. A very smart advisor (my younger sister) told me to take my lower division classes at a community college. So, I attended Los Angeles City College and had a slew of brilliant, dedicated teachers for physics, chemistry and mathematics.

I went on to California State University Northridge to finish my degree and then enjoyed a long, satisfying career at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. I can’t recommend community colleges strongly enough.

Fred Barker, Burbank