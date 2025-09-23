Letters to the Editor: Is meaningful immigration reform possible under a Trump presidency?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Not only did the last true attempt at immigration reform fail following pressure from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, this year, the Republican-majority Congress passed a bill that will supersize the Immigration and Customs Enforcement budget, allowing for a military-sized government body by 2029. Already, Trump has used ICE to move into cities that are politically more Democratic in nature — effectively punishing cities and states that are not majority Trump supporters by descending on their immigrant communities.

Is reform possible? Will Trump and the Republican Congress allow it? I think not ( “Don’t hold your breath, but as raids stifle economy, Trump proves case for immigration reform,” Sept. 20).

Philip Hiestand, Irvine

To the editor: The last failed bipartisan attempt for reform occurred in 2024. Despite initial Republican support for its enforcement components, opposition grew after Trump campaigned against the bill. The effort failed to advance in the Senate after many Republicans ultimately rejected the compromise, derailing what some viewed as the best chance for meaningful immigration policy changes in years.

Did state Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) not consider this as a sensible immigration reform attempt? It feels worth mentioning.

Ruben Jauregui, Hacienda Heights