Letters to the Editor: Media consolidation isn’t the threat to free speech that it once was

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson’s warning about media consolidation might have rung true in the 1970s, when ABC, CBS and NBC commanded over 90% of TV viewing ( “How media consolidation silences free speech,” Sept. 20). However, the landscape is radically different today. According to Nielsen , broadcast now accounts for only 20% of TV viewership. And in May 2025, streaming (44.8%) surpassed the combined share of broadcast and cable (44.2%) for the first time in U.S. history. With thousands of outlets and platforms offering a broad range of voices, the media industry has been transformed in ways that make concerns about restricted speech far less compelling.

Brian Suckow, Palo Alto