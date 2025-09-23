Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Pro-sports redemption for Oakland, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returns tonight and more big stories.
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Media consolidation isn’t the threat to free speech that it once was

A gate that reads "Paramount Pictures" at the top.
Skydance has acquired Paramount, with more media consolidation expected to come.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson’s warning about media consolidation might have rung true in the 1970s, when ABC, CBS and NBC commanded over 90% of TV viewing (“How media consolidation silences free speech,” Sept. 20). However, the landscape is radically different today. According to Nielsen, broadcast now accounts for only 20% of TV viewership. And in May 2025, streaming (44.8%) surpassed the combined share of broadcast and cable (44.2%) for the first time in U.S. history. With thousands of outlets and platforms offering a broad range of voices, the media industry has been transformed in ways that make concerns about restricted speech far less compelling.

Brian Suckow, Palo Alto

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement