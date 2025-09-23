Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s sweeping climate package fails to address some substantial concerns

A group of people at a lectern that reads "Cutting utility bills. Cutting pollution."
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a slew of climate initiative bills at the Academy of Sciences in San Francisco on Friday.
(Camille Cohen / Associated Press)
To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s sweeping package of climate and environmental bills includes some improvements, such as allowing electricity and gasoline to cross our borders (“Newsom signs California climate package aimed at lowering gas and utility costs,” Sept. 19). Still, we lack the pipelines and electrical transmission line capacity, as well as the necessary permissions, to build this infrastructure. Allowing new wells in Kern County, but only permitting traditional wells without fracking, may not make our oil industry competitive.

Of course, he tapped another $20 billion of our tax money for his bullet train from nowhere to nowhere after spending the $10-billion cost that the voters approved, all while he’s still trying to spend another $20 billion on a tunnel on the Sacramento River to provide more water to Southern California. He could have used this package to approve desalination processes as a cheaper way to help with our water shortages.

Dallas Weaver, Huntington Beach

