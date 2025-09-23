Breaking News
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Trump’s H-1B fee opens door for corruption, but it still has potential benefits

President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick beside a sign that reads "the Trump Gold Card is here."
President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office on Friday.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

To the editor: President Trump’s proclamation “allows case-by-case exemptions if in the national interest” (“Trump signs proclamation imposing $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applications,” Sept. 19). Sounds like an opportunity for corruption: Companies could potentially avoid the fee by doing Trump a favor.

On the other hand, in my 40-year IT career, I saw plenty of cases where my company used H-1B visas to bring in foreign workers who couldn’t go work for someone else, making them more willing to work long hours for relatively low pay.

Another benefit of discouraging foreign skilled workers (and students): a reduction in the “brain drain” other countries suffer when the U.S. attracts their most skilled people. Trump may say others rob the U.S., but this is one area where the U.S. has been robbing everyone else.

Gary Thorne, Yorba Linda

